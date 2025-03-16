Churchill Falls receives Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award 

The Town of Churchill Falls has received the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award in recognition of its efforts during a wildfire threat last summer.

The Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award is a recognition for exceptional service and achievement. This award, a partnership between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, recognizes recipients who have achieved excellence in their respective fields.

In June 2024, Churchill Falls demonstrated resilience and efficiency in the face of a significant wildfire threat. The Town used its emergency plan to successfully evacuate approximately 750 people in under two hours and to allow for continuous power delivery to the residents across the province.

Churchill Falls also exhibited solidarity by assisting evacuees from another wildfire threat in Labrador City, offering essential services and support to thousands of residents.