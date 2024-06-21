Churchill Falls Fire remains on south bank of the river

On Thursday firefighting efforts continued throughout the day and successfully kept the fire near Churchill Falls to the south banks of the river.
The fire has not crossed the river and there is no advancement towards the community. The Province continues to arrange additional firefighting support and resources.
In addition to the resources and equipment en route to the site, Forestry is also deploying sprinkler kits throughout the Town to assist with suppression around Town facilities and protection of property.
The Churchill Falls Plant remains fully operational.
There are about 40 people in the community. These people consist of a small crew of Hydro employees to operate the plant and site services to secure the community, as well as members of the RNC and firefighting crews.