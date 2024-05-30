Choking-Related Charge Laid Following Report of Sexual Violence

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit has laid a charge related to choking after investigating a report of sexual violence.

In early April of 2024, the RNC received a report of sexual violence that had occurred approximately a month prior in St. John’s. Following an investigation by the CASA Unit, on May 23, a 22-year-old man who resides in St. John’s was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm by choking. The accused was released on conditions and is due to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The CASA Unit investigates the most sensitive of matters which include assaults against children and sexual assaults. Members of this unit are skilled investigators that use a trauma-informed approach when engaging with victims of crime. Survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Anyone with information related to sexual violence should contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.