Choices for Youth; ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser

Each year in February, tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home to shine a light of welcome and compassion in their communities.

Choices for Youth is hosting their annual ‘Coldest Night of The Year‘ – a family-friendly fundraising walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

The walk will begin at 4PM at 215 Water St, St. John’s. Check-in starts at 3PM, and a light meal is scheduled to follow after the walk.

Since 2011, the coldest night of the year has raised over $75,000,000 across Canada in 190 Canadian communities – 100% of net proceeds stay local to support the CNOY charity partners.

More information can be found here https://cnoy.org/location/stjohns