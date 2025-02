The City of St. John’s annual winter festival ChillFest kicks off today.

This year there will be skating parties, snowshoeing and skiing, a family swim, disk golf, MegaPlay, the Freez’n Fun Run and Stroll or Roll, a motion fitness class, trivia night and more.

There is also a winter scavenger hunt at Bowring Park, Bannerman Park and Victoria Park.

All events are free to attend.

ChillFest runs until February 18.