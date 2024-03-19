Child Benefits to be Paid on Wednesday; Payment Part of Increase in Child Benefit

Beginning Wednesday, low-income families with children in the province will see an increase in the benefits they receive. Eligible parents will see increased amounts included with their March 20, 2024 Canada Child Benefit, including a retroactive amount for January-March 2024. As announced on Nov. 8, the province has increased the Newfoundland and Labrador Child Benefit by 300 per cent as part of a heightened focus on reducing child poverty under the province’s new Poverty Reduction Plan. This increase will benefit approximately 14,000 children up to age 18.

Also on March 20, eligible low-income families with children from age one up to age five will receive their first additional $150 per month from the provincial government through the Prenatal-Early Childhood Nutrition Supplement. Previously this benefit ended when children turned one. This amount is also included with the Canada Child Benefit Payment and will include a retroactive amount for January and February. For more information on the supplement and to determine if you are eligible, visit www.gov.nl.ca/cssd/income-support/nutritionsupplement/.