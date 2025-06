The Newfoundland and Labrador Child Benefit will be issued tomorrow along with the federal Canada Child Benefit.

The Early Childhood Component of the Prenatal-Early Childhood Nutrition Supplement will also be issued. The NL Child Benefit ranges from $152-$186 per month per child under 18, depending on family size and income. The Prenatal-Early Childhood Benefit is an extra $150 per month per child for eligible families.

In order to receive benefits, you must have filed your annual tax return.