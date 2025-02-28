Child and Youth Advocate Provides Update on the Review of Mental Health Services

Last March the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate invited young people and families who have direct experience with the mental health system here in the province, as well as professionals and other stakeholders, to reach out to share their experiences and ideas.

So far, the office has heard from many stakeholders and interested parties. Staff from the office have also travelled throughout the province to hold meetings.

Information will be analyzed, and a final report will be prepared once the analysis has been completed.

Information will be collected until Monday, March 31, 2025.