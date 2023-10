Police have confirmed that Anna Gaulton, of Conception Bay South, has been located deceased.

Human remains were located on Tuesday in the area of Minerals Road and the old Talc Mine in Conception Bay South. Today, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the deceased as the 79-year-old who was last seen Aug. 8 in the area of Kelligrews.

The investigation is ongoing and the RNC is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.