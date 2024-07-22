Chief Commissioner James Igloliorte Resigns for Personal Reasons

Chief Commissioner James Igloliorte leading the Inquiry Respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System has resigned from the post for personal reasons.

The Innu Nation has been informed of the resignation and expressed their best wishes to Igloliorte as well as their gratitude for his dedication and commitment to the work of the Inquiry.

Commissioners Anastasia Qupee and Mike Devine will continue in their roles to advance the work already underway by the Commission.

The Innu Nation and the First Nations plan to meet with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador as soon as possible to begin the process of seeking a chief commissioner.