Cheryl Lafosse, province’s first female RCMP officer, passes away at age 76

The first woman sworn in to the RCMP, Cheryl Lafosse, passed away last week at the age of 76.

She is being remembered as a pioneer for the hundreds of women that have now followed her into policing with the RCMP. Lafosse began a career as a nurse at the Grace Hospital in St. John’s before applications opened to women to become RCMP officers in 1974.

She wasted no time, graduating as a member of the first class of female Mounties, known as troop 17 in 1975. Lafosse retired with 33 years of service in 2005. A service will be announced at a later date.