Chef Lacey Coffin Crowned 2024 NL Fishcake Champion

This past weekend the Newfoundland and Labrador Fishcake Championship unfolded as part of the festivities of the 11th annual Songs, Stages, and Seafood Festival in Bay Roberts.

The culinary event showcased the talents of local chefs in a celebration of fishcake.

Chef Lacey Coffin of VU Restaurant was crowned as the new Newfoundland and Labrador Fishcake Champion.

Last year’s champion Chef Mark McCrowe secured the second-place position, while Chef Clinton Brewer of Smuggler’s Cove claimed the third-place spot.