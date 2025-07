Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Ping Chang. Chang was last seen around 3:30 a.m., July 16, 2025, on board Marine Atlantic vessel the Blue Puttees while sailing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques.

She has black hair and brown eyes and is five feet six inches. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a beige hat.

If you have information, please contact the RCMP at 709-695-2149.