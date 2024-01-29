Channel-Port aux Basques man facing multiple drug charges

Forty-year-old Richard Ingram of Channel-Port aux Basques will appear in court today in relation to multiple drug charges. He was charged after police executed a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act at a residence on Friday, as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police located and seized approximately 41 grams of suspected crystal meth and 38 grams of suspected cocaine, along with items consistent with drug trafficking.

Richard Ingram was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance – Cocaine

Possession of a control substance – Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Ingram, who has other drug trafficking and firearms charges before the court, was held in custody.