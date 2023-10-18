Changes to the Aquaculture Act Proposed

The provincial government is proposing changes to the Aquaculture Act.

Government says the changes to the legislation would support the orderly development of an environmentally sustainable aquaculture industry, increased public trust, and the establishment of this province as a leader in aquaculture health and production.

The changes to the Aquaculture Act include a number of measures to enhance public transparency, biosecurity and aquatic animal health. If approved there would be new regulations for aquaculture operators including increased licensing and operating requirements, formalized aquatic animal health practices, prescribed mitigation and monitoring requirements, and public reporting requirements.