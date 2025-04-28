Changes to masking requirements at health facilities today 

As of today, there are changes to masking requirements at healthcare facilities across the province.

Masking will no longer be required for visitors or support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in healthcare facilities.

If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented.

Visitors and support persons should not visit a healthcare facility if they feel ill or are experiencing COVID-19, flu-like or gastrointestinal symptoms.

Masks will continue to be available at healthcare facilities for individuals who would like to continue wearing masks are encouraged to do so.