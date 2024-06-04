Changes to Lottery Licensing Regulations Effective in July

The Provincial Government is changing the rules for lottery licensing to make it easier for eligible charitable and religious organizations to apply for a license.

Eligible charitable and religious organizations will now be able to obtain a two-year license and organizations that run an annual lottery event will only have to submit a new licensing application every five years but will receive a license annually upon notifying the department of the draw date and prize amount.

The effective date of the changes will be July 2. Applications submitted before that date will be assessed based on the current rules.