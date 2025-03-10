Changes to Job Vacancy Assessment and Atlantic Immigration Program Designation processes

There are some changes in place with the Job Vacancy Assessment and Atlantic Immigration Program designation processes.

Employers will no longer be granted pre-approval for a specific number of economic immigration spaces. Employers may still indicate their hiring needs for one year. Additionally, occupations approved under both processes will be valid for a one-year period. Employers must choose to apply for either a Job Vacancy Assessment or Atlantic Immigration Program designation when seeking to hire for a particular occupation. Employers can no longer use both processes to hire for the same occupation.

Additionally, all new applications for these designations will be assessed based on prioritizing in-demand occupations, supporting businesses operating in rural areas, evaluating an employer’s track record in retaining international hires through provincial immigration programs, aligning hiring requests with the company’s size and operations, and ensuring employers are providing adequate levels of settlement supports for their prospective newcomer hires.