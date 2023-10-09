Changes to hours of operation at Whitbourne Health Centre

This week, there are changes to the hours of operation for urgent care services at the Dr. William H. Newhook Community Health Centre in Whitbourne.

This week, urgent care services will be available on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Urgent care is open to patients with or without a family healthcare provider and offers access to same-day, urgent, healthcare services. Examples of patients who may be seen at an urgent care clinic include those who have cold and flu symptoms, fever, earaches, urinary tract infections, rashes, and minor injuries such as cuts and scrapes.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911.