Changes to Access Ambulance Services in Corner Brook

Those who call the Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook for an ambulance in a medical emergency will be directed to hang up and call 911 as of Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that emergency ambulance services will be arranged through the Provincial Medical Communications Centre instead of locally at Western Memorial Regional Hospital.

The health authority is promoting the use of 911 for emergencies and moving away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.