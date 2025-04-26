Changes coming to masking requirements

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has announced changes to the masking requirements at health-care facilities across the province as of Monday.

Masking will no longer be required for visitors/support persons, clients, and patients, pending they meet the self-screening requirements, in clinical areas in health-care facilities.



If a facility experiences an outbreak, additional masking protocols may be implemented.



Anyone who is symptomatic or has a rash must wear a mask and those who feel unwell or sick should not visit patients or residents or accompany others to appointments.

Masks will continue to be available for those who choose to wear one.