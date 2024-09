As of October 1, blood collection and X-rays at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre will be changing to a walk-in only service. Those needing blood collection and X-rays will no longer need to book appointments.

Both walk-in blood collection and walk-in X-ray services will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays.

Patients with appointments booked on October 1 and beyond have been contacted.