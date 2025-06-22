Centre-city house fire causes significant damage, displaces four

A fire in the centre of St. John’s early Sunday afternoon caused extensive damage to a home, and has displaced four people.

Firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) were called to a house on Neptune Road at about 12:45 p.m. after a passerby noticed fire on the outside of the home. SJRFD Platoon Chief Derek Hunt said when crews arrived, fire had traveled up the outside of the home, and had made its way into the attic space of the residence.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to access the area, spraying water in through the outside wall of the home. While the living area of the home sustained no fire damage, there was extensive smoke and water damage throughout.

Four people were home at the time of the fire, all of whom escaped unharmed. The Canadian Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home, who have been displaced.

