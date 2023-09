It looks like at least three teams are now confirmed for the Central West Division of senior hockey.

The Grand Falls-Windsor Cataracts have confirmed they’ll ice a team after a three-year absence. Stephenville is also in, as well as the Deer Lake Red Wings. While there is no word on Port au Basques, there are rumblings that Corner Brook is expectied to be back in the league

The Avalon’s East Senior Hockey League is continuing to accept applications until the draft on October 5.