Celebrate Christmas with the people of Port de Grave; NTV goes live at 5:30 on Friday

It’s one of the prettiest scenes you will see this holiday season.

Each year 50 to 60 boats are lit with thousands of lights, and many tourists visit the area each year to witness the magic.

The boats will be lit on Friday, around 5:40 p.m., and will be lit daily up to and including Jan. 6th. NTV News will be broadcasting live tomorrow evening with both First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour hosted by the community.

Opening night there will be singing, hot chocolate will be served, and there will be a special visit from the man in the red suit, Santa Claus.

The lights can be viewed nightly starting at approximately 5 p.m.

Tune into NTV News: First Edition on Friday at 5:30, followed by the NTV Evening Newshour. Toni Wiseman, Michael Connors, Eddie Sheerr and Sharon Snow will also be in Port de Grave and joined by many special guests.