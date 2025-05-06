Caution advised on T’railway near Maccles Lake

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is urging caution on the T’railway near Maccles Lake.

Commercial forest harvesting activity, including wood trucks operating on a section of the T’railway, is occurring off the Chain Pond access road in Forest Management District 05 located seven kilometres west of Terra Nova and 20 kilometres east of Alexander Bay Station on the Trans-Canada Highway near Glovertown.

Recreational users are advised to use caution when using this portion of the T’railway. Signs are posted warning of wood truck activity. Forestry activity will continue until this fall.