The RNC executed a search of a home in St. John’s and has seized drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of Operational Patrol Services and members of the Criminal Investigation Division, executed a search warrant in the centre city area on June 5.

Police seized $11,110 in cash, 1.23 kilograms of cocaine, and scales.

The investigation is ongoing.