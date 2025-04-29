Cartwright RCMP locate snowmobiler needing assistance

An individual who was traveling alone on a snowmobile was retrieved by Cartwright Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) after becoming stuck in deep water near Cooper’s Point in Sandwich Bay on April 24.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, police were notified of a snowmobiler needing assistance. The snowmobiler became stuck in deep water after the belt got wet. Cartwright GSAR was contacted and four of their members headed out to the remote location and were able to free the individual along with their snowmobile and komatik from the water. There were no injuries and the individual was able to return to Cartwright with the GSAR team.