Caribou survey underway in western and central Newfoundland

Wildlife officials with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture are conducting a caribou survey in all areas west of the Bay d’Espoir Highway, south of the Trans-Canada Highway, and west to the La Poile region over the coming weeks.



This survey includes the Pot Hill, Gaff Topsails, Grey River, Buchans and La Poile caribou herds, as well as the Hodges Hills caribou herd in Central Newfoundland and the Blow-Me-Down caribou herd which is currently wintering near Stephenville.

Some caribou will be marked with highly visible orange or blue paint as part of the survey requirements. The paint does not impact caribou. It will remain on the animals for the duration of the winter and shed with their winter coats in the spring.