Carbonear residents celebrate Carbonear Days

It’s a summer of festivals province wide and this year is no exception. In Carbonear, celebrations are wrapping up. NTV’s Kyle Brookings has this story.
UPDATE: Man in custody after police respond to criminal threat in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
The RCMP operation in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has ended. Police have taken one man safely into custody. Residents may now leave their homes and return to normal activities. The RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation.
Original story:
The RCMP is responding to an active criminal threat in the White Crescent area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Residents are asked to remain inside, lock your doors, and stay away from windows. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted for assault and confinement
An arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Troy Gordon of Deer Lake in relation to multiple charges, including assault, uttering threats, and confinement. Gordon is last known to have been in the area of Pynns Brook.
Anyone having information on the current location of Troy Gordon is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 151
Province to phase out 1.6 km school bussing rule
In a month students and teachers will be back in the classroom but a question on many parents’ minds is how will their child get to school?
Today Premier Andrew Furey announced the province is taking steps to make student transportation more accessible by phasing out the 1.6 kilometre bussing rule. The phasing out will begin in September when 50 per cent of students will now be able to access a school bus regardless of where they live in proximity to their school. The other 50 per cent of schools will phase out the rule in September 2024.
The Premier was joined by the Minister of Education, Minister of Transportation and President of the NL Federation of School Councils at Hazelwood Elementary.
Education Minister Krista Lynn Howell added that enrolment numbers are on the rise again this year. Enrolment is set to surpass 64,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
In February the province cut ties with company Gladney's Bus Service who was providing transportation to more than 20 schools. Citywide and Parsons buses and drivers took part in today's announcement, but the province wouldn't speak on this issue.