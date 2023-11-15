Carbonear Collegiate teacher charged with sexual offences against former student

Criminal charges have been laid against Carbonear Collegiate teacher, 54-year-old Paul Thomas of Coley’s Point, in relation to allegations of sexual assault against a former student that occurred in 2015.

Harbour Grace RCMP received the initial report in August of 2023 and conducted a thorough investigation, which included the execution of a search warrant at Thomas’ home on October 6, 2023. A number of electronic devices were seized and examined.

Thomas was arrested at his residence during the search on October 6 and was released from custody on conditions, including not to be the presence of a person under the age of 16 years unless in the company of another adult.

Paul Thomas is set to appear in court on December 6, 2023, and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Exploitation

Luring a Child

Sexual Interference

The investigation is continuing with other charges possible.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-501