Capital city reminding residents about parking ban

The City of St. John’s is reminding residents that the 24-hour parking ban remains in effect and will be enforced outside the designated downtown area and business district.

Over the past few days, several vehicles have been observed parked on the streets. This makes it difficult for equipment operators to effectively and efficiently clear snow from roadways and causes the need for operators to return to clear areas where vehicles were parked.

On-street parking is prohibited 24-hours a day until the ban is lifted. Vehicles parked on the road during this time may be ticketed or towed.