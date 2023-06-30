Capelin rolling in Outer Cove

The capelin are rolling in at the beach in Outer Cove today, just outside St. John’s. As usual, many people flocked to the area with buckets to scoop up the tiny fish.
It’s an event that can be unpredictable, and though the exact date is difficult to predict, it typically happens mid-June or July.
There are 30 different coves across the province named for capelin, which shows the widespread fascination with the annual tradition. To stay up to date on capelin locations, visit www.ecapelin.ca.
Military activities scheduled in St. John’s on Memorial DayBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Members of 37 Canadian Brigade Group will be taking part in Memorial Day activities which include the ceremonial firing of artillery guns and rifles on July 1st in St. John’s.
37 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) members will take part in a Memorial Day Ceremony, led by Royal Newfoundland Regiment from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the National War Memorial which includes 3 C7 rifle vollyes that uses blank ammunition.
At 12:00 p.m. there will a be an artillery gun salute at Queen’s Battery by 37 Combat Engineer Regiment and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. the Royal Newfoundland Regiment will lead a parade at Bowring Park for the Regimental Commemoration of Beaumont-Hamel.
Approximately 100 active members from units across 37 CBG will take part in the Memorial Day activities in the city.
The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the National War Memorial. NTV News will be covering the ceremony live.
This will be the last year that the ceremony will take place at the War Memorial before it is refurbished. The province has already put out tenders for renovations to the site. The province will also put in place a specially-designed tomb for the remains of one of our unknown soldiers from WW1, whose remains were discovered on the battlefield of Northern France.
The project is expected to be complete by next year, just in time for the National War Memorial's Centennial. NTV's live coverage, hosted by David Salter, begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will also be streamed on ntv.ca
RCMP dismantles synthetic firearm manufacturing and trafficking operation in Harbour GraceBy Web Team — 22 hours ago
Police have dismantled a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26, in Harbour Grace.
49-year-old John Byrne and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and are charged with a number of serious criminal offences.
The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.
The following items were located and seized from inside the home:
- 16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored
- A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing
- A large quantity of 3D printed magazines
- A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts
- A 3D printer
- A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers
- 10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles
- A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour
NTV's Rosie Mullaley is covering the story, and will have more information at 6:00PM, on the NTV Evening Newshour.
City of St. John’s working with St. John’s Airport Authority to provide more flight paths to & from the provinceBy Becky Daley — 16 hours ago
Air access continues to be a challenge in this province. A subject that has raised several concerns, for citizens and tourists. NTV's Becky Daley reports.