Capelin rolling in Outer Cove

By Web Team
Published on June 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm

The capelin are rolling in at the beach in Outer Cove today, just outside St. John’s. As usual, many people flocked to the area with buckets to scoop up the tiny fish.

It’s an event that can be unpredictable, and though the exact date is difficult to predict, it typically happens mid-June or July.

There are 30 different coves across the province named for capelin, which shows the widespread fascination with the annual tradition. To stay up to date on capelin locations, visit www.ecapelin.ca

