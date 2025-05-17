Cape St. Mary’s and Mistaken Point Ecological Reserves opens today

The Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve and the Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve opens today for the tourist season.

Visitor services will remain open until Friday, October 17.

The hours of operation for the visitor centre at Cape St. Mary’s are Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Starting in June, hours will be extended.

The hours of operation for the Mistaken Point Interpretation Centre are Monday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Viewing of the fossils at Mistaken Point occurs through guided hikes.

Pets are not permitted in the Cape St. Mary’s Ecological Reserve or on the guided hikes at Mistaken Point.