A candle light vigil is being held tonight, at 7:00 pm in downtown St. John’s. To remember those who have died due to mental health or addictions struggles in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It’s been one year since Tina Olivero, lost her son ben to an overdose in downtown St. John’s. Now, she says she has a team of advocates behind her, who are calling for improved mental health and addictions supports in the province.