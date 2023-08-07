Canadian Federation of Students calling for immediate action to save the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre at MUNL

Students are worried about the recent reports of the risk of Memorial’s Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) losing its accreditation, and the consequences that would follow to the wellness services offered on campus. The Canadian Federation of Students – Newfoundland and Labrador (CFSNL) are echoing the call for action from students for immediate increased support and funding for the SWCC.
The SWCC has been providing students with access to mental health services on campus for 20 years. This also has provided opportunities for important pathways for training and retraining healthcare professionals through the Doctoral Residency in Professional Psychology program. If accreditation of the SWCC is lost, students will experience an exasperation in their already extensive wait-times and appointment caps when attempting to access these essential services. The province will also see a decrease in healthcare professionals being able to work.
CFSNL recognizes the vital role that the services of SWCC provides “We know that well over half of Canadian and International students have reported having poor mental health in recent years. We need our campuses to have the services that are prepared to assist all who need it.” states Chairperson, Mary Feltham. “For anyone to be able to obtain their right to an education, we need to ensure we provide accessible and appropriate resources, including resources that support our wellbeing. Being accredited allows for increased opportunities for essential mental health support to be offered to students, losing it would be detrimental to everyone.”