Canadian Coast Guard opens Search and Rescue stations across Newfoundland

Five Search and Rescue stations across the Island portion of the province are now operational for the 2025 season.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s seasonal search and rescue stations in Old Perlican, Twillingate, Port au Choix, St. Anthony, and Corner Brook are now open.

The station in Corner Brook is the temporary location for the 2025-2026 season while wharf infrastructure upgrades are ongoing at Lark Harbour.

Emergencies on the water can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, toll-free at 1-800-563-2444.