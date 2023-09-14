Canada’s top search and rescue personnel in St. John’s for national conference

At first, it looked like a major mission. In fact, the county’s top search and rescue personnel are actually training and preparing for one. Hundreds of search and rescue crew were at Rotary Sunshine Park in St.

Philips this morning, where participants took part in search and rescue exercises to showcase their skills.

Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association is hosting this year’s national Sarscene Search and Rescue Conference.

It’s about Sarscene facilitates coordination and implementation of search and rescue activities in Canada, and serves as a multi-stakeholder forum for discussing SAR issues and information sharing.

Participation is open to any interested parties, departments, organizations concerned with search and rescue, including members of the private sector, all levels of government, and non-governmental organizations. The opening ceremonies are set to begin in St. John’s tomorrow morning and the conference will continue with presentations throughout the weekend.