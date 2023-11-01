Canada’s Team Gushue wins third consecutive game in Kelowna

Brad Gushue and Co. are getting strong with each game.

Canada doubled previously unbeaten Team Riku Yanagisawa of Japan 6-3 at the Pan Continental Championship. The win improves Canada’s record to 3-1.

Gushue — supported by vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker, alternate Jim Cotter, team coach Caleb Flaxey and national coach Jeff Stoughton — made the shots in the fifth end to turn what looked like a sure Japanese steal of one, and possibly two, into a Canadian deuce.

“Slow start, and we didn’t get rocks in spots we needed to early,” said Nichols. “But Brad made those shots in five and turned the game around. We played really well the second half.”

The Canadian men return today for a pair of games: at 9 a.m. (all times Pacific) against Chinese Taipei’s Team Randy Shen (0-4) and at 7 p.m. against Australia’s Team Jay Merchant (0-4).