Canada’s Team Gushue continues winning ways in British Columbia

Team Gushue, reigning Pan Continental champions, from St. John’s, ran their win streak to five Wednesday night at the Kelowna B.C. Curling Club, beating Australia’s Team Jay Merchant 9-4. Brad Gushue, vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker, alternate Jim Cotter, team coach Caleb Flaxey and national coach Jeff Stoughton will take a 5-1 record into today’s action.

Canada, which still has a shot at finishing first in the round-robin standings, won’t know its semifinal opponent until after its final round-robin game on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Guyana’s Team Rayad Husain (0-6), whose 9-3 loss to Chinese Taipei’s Randy Shen (1-5) Wednesday night ensure that Guyana will be demoted to the Pan Pacific B division next season.

The semifinals are Friday at 9 a.m. (all times Pacific). The winners will play for gold Saturday at 3 p.m., while the losers will battle for bronze Friday at 7 p.m.