Canada’s inflation rate ticks back up to 1.9%

Last month inflation increased blights to 1.9 per cent, it was 1.8 per cent in December.

In January, Canadians paid more for energy and in the cost of vehicles increased. These price increases were partly offset by continued downward pressure on prices for products affected by the goods and services tax break introduced in December.

Prices for the food component fell 0.6 per cent, the first yearly decrease since May 2017. It was driven by a record decline in prices for food purchased from restaurants.