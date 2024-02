Last month inflation in Canada was at 2.9 per cent, a decrease from 3.4 per cent in December.

The cost of food purchased from stores increased by 3.4 per cent, compared with December when prices increased 4.7 per cent. This resulted in downward pressure on the all-items. Grocery prices remain elevated.

Lower prices for airfares and travel tours also contributed to the decline.

Canadians paid more for cellular services last month compared with December.