Canada posts crucial comeback win against Ireland at Women’s World Cup

Despite an early setback, Canada recorded a crucial win today in Australia.

Adriana Leon’s goal early in the second half lifted Canada to a 2-1 victory over Ireland at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday in Perth.

“We did what it took to with and they showed so much determination. I’m super proud of this team,” Canada’s coach Bev Friestman told reporters following the game.

Leon’s goal completed a comeback after Irieland scored early to take the lead. Canada drew even in stoppage time of the first half with Julia Grosso evening the score.

With a win and a draw, Canada sits atop Group B with four points. Canada plays its final game July 31 against Australia.