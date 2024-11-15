Canada Post workers go on strike, impacting deliveries

Canada Post workers are on strike today after failing to reach an agreement. The union says approximately 55,000 workers are striking, confirming little progress has been made at the bargaining table. The strike impacts an estimated 700 Canada Post workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week, noting it has been asking for fair wages, safer working conditions and other improvements over nearly a year of bargaining.
The Crown corporation released a statement early this morning confirming that customers should expect delays as a result of the strike.
Items already in transit through the postal network with ‘service guarantees’ will also be impacted and no new items will be accepted until the disruption is over. Meanwhile, local union president Craig Dyer says the union has not had a fair agreement since 2011. Canada Post workers were legislated back to work in both 2011 and 2016.
NTV’s Bailey Howard spoke with the union and striking workers this morning and will have more on First Edition and The NTV Evening Newshour.