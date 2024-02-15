Canada Post issues red delivery service alerts for Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor

Canada Post has issued red delivery service alerts for Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor, due to inclement weather, snow and high winds.

The red delivery service alerts issued yesterday for Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville and St. John’s Metro, and the yellow alert for Newfoundland, remain active.

A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.