Canada Post issues red delivery service alert for Newfoundland

Canada Post has issued today red delivery service alert for Newfoundland due to inclement weather and snow. A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them.

Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

Today’s service alerts will be posted to Canada Post’s Delivery service alerts webpage, which lists all active and archived alerts and updates.

Customers are being encouraged to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.