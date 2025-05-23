Canada Post continues to operate with overtime ban

Canada Post continues to be operational, however, CUPW has initiated strike action with a national overtime ban.

This is a legal strike action and means that CUPW-represented employees will refuse to work overtime across the company.

Canada Post is warning of possible delays.

At this time, there are no rotating strikes or national work stoppages.

The union issued strike notices earlier this week, indicating that it intended to begin strike activity as of today unless the parties reached agreements before then.