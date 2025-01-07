Canada Post back to full service levels for domestic parcels

Canada Post has reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels.

In a statement released today, Canada Post thanked Canadians for their patience these past few weeks as they’ve worked to safely restore normal operations while managing significant holiday volumes.

While full service is reinstated for domestic parcels, Canada Post is warning customers they continue to work through higher volumes of mail.

Parcels and mail

On-time service guarantees have resumed for domestic parcels and are in effect for items inducted as of January 6, 2025.

We have returned to normal processing and delivery levels across the country, including in rural and remote areas.

We continue to process accumulated domestic Transaction Mail alongside newly inducted volumes. Canadians should therefore continue to expect delivery delays of several days beyond our service standard for Transaction Mail such as letters, bills and statements.

With a significant amount of Neighbourhood Mail still to be processed and delivered, business customers should continue to expect delivery delays of several days.

While we continue to work through accumulated international volumes at a good pace, customers should expect a delivery delay of several days for incoming international items.

You can check for the latest updates on: canadapost.ca