The 2025 Canada Games Host Society is closing out the opening night of the One Year Out Celebrations with a fireworks display.

Tonight at 10:00 p.m., a fireworks display will take place at Quidi Vidi Lake following the Community Baseball Game at St. Pat’s Ballpark.

There will be traffic impacts on The Boulevard, Lake Avenue, Clancey Drive, Lakeview Avenue, and Parking lots on either side of the Quidi Vidi dog park will be closed.