Canada Day Long Weekend Forecast

There will be no major weather makers swinging through the Province through the course of the Long Weekend. The current weather pattern, with broad south and southwest flow, in a humid airmass, looks to remain generally intact across much of NL. This will result in numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms over Labrador, and parts of western, interior, and Central Newfoundland all 3 days.
Southern and eastern areas of the Island will likely miss out on most of the storm activity, Areas along, and near, southern facing shorelines, will remain in low clouds, drizzle, and fog throughout the weekend as the weather pattern remains unchanged.
With fire danger on the high side, expect the potential for new fires to break out in the coming days due to dry lightning strikes over Labraodr and even parts of Newfoundland this weekend. It’s very important to be careful with open flames.
Be sure to check local fire regulations before having an open flame!